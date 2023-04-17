DENVER (KDVR) — Highs are back in the 70s to start the workweek with sunny skies. In the Denver weather forecast, Tuesday will see higher winds with an enhanced fire risk across the plains.

Weather today: Mainly sunny and warm

Skies over most of the state, including the Front Range, will have abundant sunshine on Monday with above-average highs. Temperatures reach the low 70s in the metro with light winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on April 17.

Weather tonight: Mild with extra clouds

A few clouds will slide in overnight with comfortable lows. Winds stay light Monday night as lows end up in the lower 40s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on April 17.

Looking ahead: Mid-week rain, cooler temperatures

Tuesday has a high risk for fire across the eastern half of the state with fire weather watches and warnings in effect from noon until 7 p.m. The state will also see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on April 18.

Wednesday has seasonal highs in the low 60s with late clouds and rain chances in the evening hours. Rain lingers overnight and may swap over to light snow as temperatures dip into freezing.

Cooler temperatures are here on Thursday with highs in the low 50s with extra clouds. Late showers are possible Thursday and into Friday morning.

Temperatures remain below average in the low 50s on Friday afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver on April 17.

The weekend looks nicer with more sunshine and light winds. Highs in the metro will make it into the mid-50s on Saturday and the low-60s on Sunday.