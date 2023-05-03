DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City and the Front Range will see mainly sunny skies with warm temperatures in the upper 70s and even a few low 80s Wednesday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Nearing 80 degrees

A few clouds linger through the day Wednesday with plenty of sunshine in the metro area. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s with light winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on May 3.

Weather tonight: Extra clouds

Clouds slowly increase Wednesday night with some partial clearing. Winds stay light with comfortable lows in the upper 40s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on May 3.

Looking ahead: Thursday shower, staying warm

Thursday afternoon and evening will have the best chance for rain and storms in the metro area. Temperatures remain above average in the lower 70s with extra clouds on Thursday.

Friday has more sunshine in the area with comfy highs in the middle 70s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver on May 3.

The weekend will be warm with above-average highs in the low 70s. Scattered showers are possible in the afternoons, but most of the state will be dry.

Monday and Tuesday also have small chances for showers, but they are low. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with mild highs in the low 70s.