DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm with highs in the 80s for the start of the workweek ahead of much cooler temperatures.

Weather tonight: Mostly clear, Breezy

Overnight, Denver will stay mostly clear and breezy with wind gusts out of the south reaching up to 40 mph.

Temperatures will stay about 10 degrees warmer than normal and only fall to the mid-50s.

Weather tomorrow: Breezy, evening Showers

Monday will start off mostly sunny and breezy, with wind gusts out of the south again reaching around 40 mph.

High temperatures will reach the lower 80s as clouds build in ahead of the chance for showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead: Sunshine, below-normal temperatures

The chance for showers will stick around Monday night into the start of Tuesday. Wind gusts will stay strong, reaching over 30 mph on Monday night and close to 20 mph on Tuesday.

As winds shift out of the north by Tuesday, much cooler air will move in. Temperatures on Tuesday will be more seasonal and only reach the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week, starting off seasonal with a low in the 40s followed by a high in the mid-60s, which is about 5 degrees cooler than normal.

Sunshine and cool but seasonal temperatures will stick around for the end of the workweek and into next weekend.