DENVER (KDVR) — After wrapping up the weekend with record-breaking heat, Denver’s weather will stay warm and sunny for the start of the workweek ahead of midweek showers and a cooldown.

Weather tonight: Mild night

Sunday night, Denver will stay mainly cloudy and warm. Low temperatures will fall to the lower 40s, which is a little more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, staying warm

Monday, Denver will stay under a mainly sunny sky with a breeze out of the south gusting around 15 mph at times.

Temperatures will stay on the warm side and climb to the lower 70s, which is about 15 degrees above normal, but still well below the record high of 80 degrees set in 2021.

Looking ahead: Warm Tuesday ahead of showers and a cool down

On Tuesday, Denver will stay under the same patter of sunny and warm temperatures. Then, the next big change moves in on Wednesday.

A front will move in Tuesday, increasing clouds in the front range, and bringing the chance for mountain snow. The chance for showers will increase on Wednesday.

With temperatures reaching a high in the 50s, showers will start as cool rain, then transition to light snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning as lows fall below freezing in Denver.

As of Sunday, snowfall totals look minimal in Denver but could be more significant in the high country.

Friday and into the weekend, a much drier pattern will move in. Temperatures will climb above normal by Saturday.