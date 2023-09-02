DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warmer than normal with the chance for a few thunderstorms for the rest of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy

Overnight, clouds will clear alongside a lighter westerly breeze. Low temperatures will fall to the mid-60s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Low temperatures on Sept. 2 are warmer than usual.

Weather tomorrow: Morning sun, chance for thunderstorms

Sunday, Denver will start off with a sunny sky. This will help temperatures to climb back up into the lower 90s.

Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of the chance for some afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

High temperatures in Colorado on Sept. 2.

Looking ahead: Labor Day showers, then heating up again

Labor Day will start off with plenty of sunshine. Then, as high temperatures climb to the upper 80s, more clouds and the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will build in.

There is a chance for showers on Labor Day looking following Sept. 2.

Tuesday, sunshine takes over. Temperatures will be cooler, but more seasonal and reach the low to mid 80s. More sunshine in the forecast through the week will aid in a warming trend, bringing high temperatures near 90 degrees again by Thursday.