DENVER (KDVR) — Monday will be a beautiful start to the workweek with sunny skies and abnormally warm temperatures. Trick-or-treaters will not need to be bundled up this Halloween, it will be dry and clear Monday night in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Warm, dry for the spookiest day of the year

Happy Halloween! Monday will be a perfect day for spooky festivities.

High pressure remains in control Monday through Tuesday with sunny skies and abnormally warm temperatures near 70 degrees in Denver.

The mountains will also stay sunny and dry through Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s.

When it comes to trick-or-treating Monday evening, the Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting dry and clear conditions with temperatures falling through the 50s and into the 40s. A light jacket might be a good addition to any costume.

Weather tomorrow: Repeat conditions

Tuesday will be another beautiful day across the Front Range.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting repeat conditions from Monday. Tomorrow will be sunny and dry with temperatures near 70 degrees across the Front Range.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Oct. 31, 2022, in Denver

Looking down the road: Next chance for rain, snow

A pattern change occurs Thursday and Friday with a dip in the jet stream. The Front Range will see highs fall through the 50s on Thursday and into the 40s on Friday.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a 30% chance for rain and snow late Thursday and Friday morning. Stick with Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast to see if Denver receives its first official snow of the season. Light snow accumulation is possible.

Pinpoint Weather forecast radar that runs through Thursday, Nov. 3.

The mountains can expect snow on Thursday and Friday.

4 to 10 inches of snow could accumulate in the central and northern mountains

8 to 16 inches could accumulate in the southern mountains

Pinpoint Weather forecast snow totals by 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

The rain and snow will clear out by the weekend. It will be drier and sunny from Saturday to Sunday.