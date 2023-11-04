DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather will stay warmer than normal through the end of the weekend and into the start of next week.

The next big change moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday with a front that will bring the chance for showers and much cooler temperatures.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, mild

Saturday night, Denver will stay under a partly cloudy sky.

Thanks to a few more clouds and a southerly shift in wind, temperatures will only fall to around 40 degrees, which is 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Warm end to the weekend

Sunday will be partly sunny and a little breezy with winds gusting up to around 20 mph. Temperatures will be on the warm side and climb to the low to mid-70s. This is about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year, and closer to the record of 77 degrees set in 2009 then tied in 2020.

Looking ahead: Mild start to the week, midweek showers

Monday will continue this trend of above-normal temperatures. Highs will reach around 70 degrees alongside plenty of sunshine.

Then, temperatures will dip slightly on Tuesday to the mid-60s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, a front moves into the area. This will bring in the next chance for showers across the front range, as well as snow in the mountains.

Cooler and drier conditions will follow behind the front. This will drop lows to the 20s and highs to the 50s on Thursday and Friday.