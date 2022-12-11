DENVER (KDVR) — Today will be warm and dry for Denver’s weather before a snowstorm moves across the state with accumulating snow, gusty wind and much colder temperatures.

The Pinpoint Weather team is watching closely for impacts to travel throughout the day on Tuesday.

Weather today: Warm and breezy

Today is a touch warmer in the 60s with a SW breeze around 10 – 20 mph, making for great tailgating weather for the Broncos versus Chiefs game at Mile High.

Looking ahead: Storm brings cold, wind, and snow

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a winter storm swinging down the west coast that will turn toward Colorado, starting out west early Monday and arriving closer to metro Denver and the Front Range late on Monday into Tuesday.

The exact track of the center of low pressure will determine what areas see deep snow. Right now the track does not favor heavy snow for Denver. The northerly track will impact the northeast plains with higher snow totals. However, the Front Range will feel the colder temperatures along with some high winds.

The snow will end late on Tuesday as the storm system lifts into the Midwest. This storm will create travel problems for the middle of the country for days, with snow and wind.

Denver’s temperatures will remain cold in the 30s for the rest of next week, despite the return of sunny skies and dry conditions.