DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting highs to reach the upper 50s across metro Denver Sunday with gusty winds. The high country will see snow showers with gusty winds which can create issues.

Weather today: Warm and windy

Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s this afternoon with gusty winds.

Some will have strong and possibly damaging winds so high wind watch for those in gold.

In the high country, snow showers and gusty winds means a winter weather advisory so be careful on the roads, especially higher passes.

Looking ahead: More wind and midweek storm

Monday and Tuesday will be mild and gusty. Snow showers will be possible on both days in the mountains, especially on Tuesday.

Another storm system gets here midweek with snow likely wednesday night through Thursday morning.

The storm does not appear to have much moisture. It is not expected to be cold and looks to be too far south to have much of an impact on Denver. But it is the start of March, which is Denver’s snowiest month, so it will need to be watched.