DENVER (KDVR) — Not as strong as Friday but Denver’s weather will stay windy, leading to elevated fire danger through the weekend.

Weather today: Warm and breezy

Today will be sunny, breezy and warmer. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s with wind gusts reaching 20-25 mph.

Looking ahead: More wind before snow Tuesday

Warm and windy weather continues through Monday with high temperature in the mid to upper 60s and wind gusts reaching around 30 – 50 mph.

The next chance for snow moves in late Monday night through Tuesday. This will come with a gusty north wind followed by much cooler temperatures.

We stay chilly through Thursday with another chance for showers on Thursday, but looks to be light for the Rockies home opener.