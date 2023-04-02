DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm and windy through Monday ahead of the next snow chance on Tuesday. High fire danger continues on Sunday while winter storm watches and warnings are ready for the incoming snow Monday night.

Pinpoint Weather: Watches and warnings on April 2.

Weather today: Warm and windy

On Sunday, the metro will stay dry and windy with gusts reaching around 30 mph in Denver.

Pinpoint Weather: Wind gusts on April 2.

Temperatures will be a touch warmer than they were on Saturday and reach the upper 60s.

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon highs on April 2.

Looking ahead: Snow Tuesday

Monday is another warm and windy one with highs reaching the mid-60s. This will be ahead of the next system that will bring snow late Monday into Tuesday, followed by much cooler weather for the rest of the workweek.

The mountains will see most of the snow, and light accumulation is expected across the metro and east.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals on April 4.

There is another chance for snow showers that will move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but it looks to develop little to no accumulation for the metro.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on April 2.

Sunshine and more seasonal temperatures are back for Easter weekend.