DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm and sunny through the end of the workweek and into the weekend.

Weather tonight: Clearing, cool

Overnight Thursday into Friday morning, clouds will clear out and an easterly breeze will calm to 5-15 mph. Low temperatures will stay about 5 degrees warmer than normal and only fall to around 50 degrees in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and breezy

Friday will stay in this warm and sunny pattern. It will be a little more breezy, as a southeasterly wind gusts up to around 25 mph in the afternoon as highs climb back into the mid-80s.

Looking ahead: Warm weekend

Warm, sunny and breezy conditions will continue into the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will climb from a low in the 50s to highs in the mid-80s.

On both days, there will be a chance for high-elevation showers, but Denver looks dry.

There will be a similar setup on Monday, with the chance for some high-country showers and clouds in the Denver area. Temperatures will cool slightly and just reach near 80s degrees, which is still 5 degrees warmer than normal.

The best chance for showers moves in on Tuesday. Alongside the slight chance for showers, there will be a much more fall-like chill to the air with temperatures starting out in the 40s then climbing to a high of around 70 degrees.