DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny with above-normal temperatures for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend.

Weather tonight: Clear sky

Wednesday night will stay clear. Wind speeds will be a little more on the breezy side, gusting up to 20 mph out of the south.

Low temperatures will fall to the low to mid-50s, which is almost 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and warm

Thursday will look very similar to Wednesday. Sunshine will be in full force alongside an easterly breeze gusting up to around 20 mph.

Highs will again reach the mid-80s, which is a little more than 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: More above-normal temperatures

More warm and dry weather is in the forecast on Friday and into the weekend. High temperatures Friday, Saturday and Sunday will climb back up to the mid-80s alongside a breezy southerly wind gusting up to around 30 mph.

Over the weekend, there is a slight chance for afternoon showers in the mountains, but the forecast is looking dry in Denver.

On Monday, Denver will continue this trend with mostly sunny conditions and above-normal temperatures. Temperatures will be more seasonal by Tuesday and Wednesday, and just reach the mid-70s.