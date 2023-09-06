DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been another sunny and dry day in Denver weather and across Colorado.

There’s an area of high pressure that will stay in place through the start of the weekend keeping the Front Range sunny and dry.

Temperatures will turn a little hot on Thursday according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Metro forecast highs on Thursday from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Another cool and calm night

Skies will remain clear during the overnight hours. The wind will be light in most places and temperatures will again be chilly through the Colorado mountains, especially in the high mountain valley locations.

The Pinpoint Weather team expects mainly 50-degree temperatures through the night across the Eastern Plains and metro Denver.

Overnight low temperatures by Thursday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: A hot and dry day

There will be abundant sunshine on Thursday with wind light and from the north. Temperatures are expected to warm especially east of the mountains.

Look for afternoon readings to reach the 90s for Denver and the Front Range. The hottest temperatures will be in southeastern Colorado with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Forecast highs on Thursday across Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Rain returns over the weekend

The forecast remains dry through Saturday. On Sunday, a cold front will slide south across the area producing showers and thunderstorms. It will also turn cooler with highs in Denver back in the mid to upper 70s.

Those attending the Broncos game should prepare for a passing storm.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Rain chances continue into early next week along with daily highs in the refreshing 70s. The best day for showers will be on Monday, but Tuesday will also have scattered showers early and late. By Wednesday the chance for rain starts to diminish.