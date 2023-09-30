DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will remain warm and breezy! Temperatures will stay in the 80s through this weekend

Weather today: Breezy and sunny

Plenty of sunshine on the way for us today! High temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s today with gusts possible up to 30 mph. Remember, there is a Red Flag Warning on the Western Slope, and outdoor burning is not recommended today.

Weather tonight: Cloudy and breezy

A few clouds move into the picture this evening, and the overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Conditions are expected to remain dry for the most part as the strong breeze continues.

Looking ahead: Breezy and a cooler workweek

Sunday and Monday will look very similar to Saturday with sunshine and breezy conditions in Denver and a better chance for showers in the high country. Southerly winds will gust up to 25-30 mph on Saturday and could reach over 40 mph on Sunday.

Tuesday, along with a drastic temperature drop, will be Denver’s best chance for rain showers this week. Highs will go from 80 degrees on Monday to the upper 60s.

Sunshine and cooler, more fall-like temperatures will dominate the forecast for the rest of the week.