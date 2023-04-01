DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm and breezy Sunday and Monday ahead of the next chance for snow showers.

Weather tonight: Clear and breezy

Saturday night will stay dry and breezy. Low temperatures will fall near freezing with wind gusts up to 15-20 mph.

Weather tomorrow: Breezy and warmer

Sunday will stay dry and breezy with wind gusts reaching around 30 mph in Denver. Temperatures will be a little warmer than Saturday and reach the upper 60s.

Looking ahead: Breezy before snow showers

Monday will be dry and breezy with high temperatures reaching the mid-60s. This will be ahead of the next system that will bring snow showers late Monday into Tuesday, followed by much cooler weather for the rest of the workweek.

There is another chance for snow showers that will move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning.