DENVER (KDVR) – The Front Range and Denver weather keeps the sunny skies in the forecast with warm highs in the upper 80s Monday.

Mostly sunny skies stay in the forecast Monday with highs getting close to 90 degrees. If DIA hits 90, it’ll be the first time this year. Winds will get stronger in the early afternoon.

Skies stay clear overnight with a light breeze lingering. Lows will be mild, dipping into the upper 50s.

Abundant sunshine is also here for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be in the upper 80s or low 90s with plenty of sunshine and a light breeze. Thursday adds in the next best chance for a spotty afternoon shower.

Highs Thursday will be closer to seasonal averages in the middle 80s with partly sunny skies.

Sunshine is abundant this week, possibly bringing the first day in the 90s for this year. Later in the week could see spotty rain.

Storm chances are also in the forecast for Friday afternoon as highs are cooler in the upper 70s.

Saturday has slightly smaller storm chances with extra clouds. Highs Saturday will be in the low 80s with light winds. Sunday is also in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies and light winds.