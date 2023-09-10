DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front dropped temperatures in Denver weather into the cool 60s on Sunday and returned showers and thunderstorms to the area.

The outlook for the work week continues the chance for rain each day according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Outlook for rain in Denver this week on Sept. 10.

Weather tonight: Showers and fog overnight

Rain showers will continue to move across metro Denver and the Front Range during the overnight hours. Skies will remain cloudy and there will be some patchy fog. Temperatures will cool into the 50s across the metro with even cooler 40s across the mountains.

Overnight lows by Monday morning across Colorado on Sept. 10.

Weather tomorrow: A cool day with more showers

It will stay cool on Monday across the eastern half of the state with afternoon readings only in the 60s. There will be warmer readings in the 70s and 80s across the west.

Skies will be mostly cloudy over metro Denver and a few showers will be possible.

Forecast highs on Monday Sept. 11 from Pinpoint Weather.

Looking ahead: More rain through the week

More wet weather will be possible each day through Friday.

Tuesday’s rain chance is the lowest. There will be scattered storms on Wednesday. The next best chance for showers arrives on Thursday into Friday. Weather will dry out by the weekend.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Temperatures will stay cool through Friday. The average high in Denver at this time of year is in the low 80s. Weather will slowly warm closer to that, but not until the end of the weekend.