DENVER (KDVR) – As the state comes out of a minor uptick in temperatures, there are two upcoming chances for snow that are set to swing through the state.

Weather tonight: Friday night

FOX31 is forecasting clear skies across Denver and the Front Range with lows around 28 degrees.

The mountains stay clear and dry with temperatures in the single digits and teens.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy arrival

Both the mountains and the Front Range will start dry on Saturday morning before cloud cover begins to increase rapidly.

Forecast radar and satellite valid Sunday (11/27) at 4 a.m.

Snow showers hit the mountains late Saturday with 1 inch of accumulation by Sunday morning.

Weather Sunday: Snow showers

In Denver, scattered snow showers are possible Sunday morning with less than an inch of accumulation expected to fall. You should expect highs to be in the upper 40s.

Forecast total snowfall (inches) on Sunday (11/27) morning.

Snow showers continue in the mountains early before the skies clear in the afternoon. The total snow accumulation is expected to be around 1 inch.

Weather forecast: Tuesday morning

Another storm system races into Colorado with snow showers for Denver on Tuesday morning, bringing 1 to 2 inches of accumulation. We’re forecasting colder highs in the 20s with overnight lows around 10 degrees.

Denver’s snow timeline will run from 2 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.

The mountains start receiving snow late Monday and it continues into Tuesday. Temps turn much colder with single digits and teens and overnight lows below zero.

Total snow accumulation:

Denver: 1-2 inches

Foothills: 2-6 inches

Central and Northern Mountains: 6-14″

Southern Mountains: 4-8″

Fort Collins/NOCO: 1-2 inches

Palmer Divide: 1-3 inches

Snow tapers off midday and will end from north to south and then clears skies afternoon across the Front Range.