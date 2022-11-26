DENVER (KDVR) – A mild sunny start to the weekend but things quickly change with two chances for snow set to swing through the state.

Weather today: Cloudy arrival

Both the mountains and the Front Range will start dry today before cloud cover begins to increase rapidly by tonight. Temperatures still mild for the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Snow showers

Snow showers hit the mountains late with 1 – 3″ of accumulation by Sunday morning. It will be light, if anything, across the Front Range.

Weather tomorrow: Clearing Quick

Some slick travel possible early Sunday morning but this system clears out quick before the afternoon. Sunshine is back for the rest of the day with cooler more seasonal highs.

Looking ahead: Cold and Snow Tuesday

Another storm system races into western Colorado with snow showers by Monday evening. Snow fills in again overnight and biggest impact for Denver will be the Tuesday morning commute. Snow wraps up around midday for most.

Totals around 1-3″ for the metro while heavy snow west, 5 – 15″ possible.

We’re forecasting cold highs in the 20s with overnight lows around 10 degrees so roads will be slick and stay snowy into Wednesday.

