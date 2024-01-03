DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking an incoming storm from the West Coast that will arrive in Denver weather on Thursday with more clouds, chilly temperatures and a chance for snow.

The storm will move south of Colorado, giving southern parts of the state the best chance for accumulating snow.

Some light snow will move into southern metro areas late on Thursday with light accumulation possible. Areas from Denver to the north will likely not see accumulation.

Possible snow totals across Colorado on Thursday Possible snow totals along Front Range Thursday

Weather tonight: Increasing clouds and cold

As the storm from the west heads to Colorado overnight, skies will turn cloudy. The wind will be light and from a generally southerly direction. There could be some patchy fog on the far Eastern Plains closer to the Kansas border.

Temperatures will be cold with overnight lows in the teens and low 20s.

Overnight lows by Thursday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Chilly with snow showers late

Thursday will be noticeably chilly under mostly cloudy skies across the state. Snow will push across southern regions and start accumulating early on Thursday.

Metro Denver will have to wait until later in the afternoon and evening for snow to lift north into the city.

Forecast highs across Colorado on Thursday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Tracking more snow early next week

There will be additional light snow possible late on Friday with little to no accumulation for most of the Front Range. Temperatures will stay in the chilly 30s to end the work week.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

A slightly colder storm system arrives late Sunday into early Monday. The colder temperatures could help produce a few inches of accumulating snow for metro Denver and could have an impact on the Monday morning drive.

The Pinpoint Weather team is keeping a watchful eye on that storm for the latest possible snow totals.