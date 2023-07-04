DENVER (KDVR) — The July Fourth evening will include scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Denver weather forecast, so that may affect Independence Day plans. Be prepared to move inside or find shelter should a storm head your way.

Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for the risk of severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, gusty wind, lightning and hail.

Storm threats from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Showers overnight

The threat of severe weather should slowly diminish between sunset and midnight. However, there will be possible shows and even a rumble of thunder during the overnight hours.

It’ll stay fairly cloudy and there could be some patchy fog too. Rain chances will still be around for several more days.

Rain chances for the week ahead from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tomorrow: More rain and cooler

Additional showers and a few thunderstorms will be around on Wednesday for Denver and northeast Colorado. It will be fairly cloudy with much cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s for afternoon highs.

There will be a little more sunshine popping out across southern metro areas over the Palmer Divide, which could help develop some stronger storms with heavy rain and hail again.

Forecast high temperatures for Wednesday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: More storms and slow warming

The Pinpoint Weather team is also forecasting afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day through Saturday. The storms will be scattered meaning not everyone will see rain.

Temperatures will slowly warm back into the low to mid-80s. Denver’s average high at this time of year is around 90 degrees.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The weather will head into a drier pattern starting on Sunday, with only isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.

The quiet weather looks to continue into early next week, with several dry days ahead. Temperatures will quickly warm back to near 90 degrees. So far this early summer season, Denver has only recorded one 90-degree day.