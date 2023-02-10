DENVER (KDVR) — A stretch of quiet and mild days is ahead for Denver weather through the weekend and early next week before a shot of snow and cold returns to Colorado. The Pinpoint Weather team is closely watching a midweek storm that could bring several inches of snow.

Weather tonight: Clear and cold

Skies will remain clear across Colorado during the overnight hours heading into Saturday. The wind will be light too, which makes the perfect ingredients for another cold night. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting lows in the teens and low 20s across the eastern half of Colorado with Denver around 20 degrees. The coldest overnight lows will be in the Colorado mountains with single digits both above and below zero.

Weather tomorrow: A mild start to the weekend

There will be plenty of sunshine early on Saturday especially along the Front Range and in metro Denver. Clouds will increase during the late morning across the Colorado mountains and areas over western parts of the state. Those clouds will reach the eastern half of the state later in the afternoon. The forecast overall is dry with no snow expected. And, with a southwest flow, temperatures are expected to reach the 50s and 60s here in eastern Colorado including the Denver metro area.

Looking ahead: Tracking snow and cold

A storm is forecast to move from the west coast on Tuesday then across New Mexico on Wednesday before heading east on Thursday. This storm track is positioned to bring colder temperatures and snow to Colorado. Here is a peek at possible totals, but they are subject to vary as the storm moves closer.

Any shift in the storm track (north or south) can make a difference in how much snow falls. Right now there are some fluctuations in totals. And, with the storm a week out, these totals will change daily. So, keep a watchful eye on the forecast for next week and check here daily for updates.