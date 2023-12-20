DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather saw another day of mild temperatures on Wednesday, and there are still a few more warm days ahead before colder changes arrive over the week.

A storm could move across Colorado and deliver cold and snow just in time for Christmas, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast. The details of the exact track of the storm are still in question, and that makes an impact on snow totals.

These two outlooks show very different possibilities. The forecast for how much snow should be more clear in the next few days, so expect the snow total forecast to change.

Possible holiday snow totals across Colorado Possible holiday snow totals across Colorado

Weather tonight: Cloudy and cold again

A band of clouds will drift across the state Wednesday night, turning skies mostly cloudy again. The wind will be light and generally in a southerly direction.

Temperatures will be coldest in the Colorado mountains, with readings below freezing. It will be another chilly night in metro Denver, with lows close to or just above freezing.

Overnight lows by Thursday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Another sunny and mild day

Thursday will start cloudy before turning sunny during the afternoon. It will be mild again across the state, with temperatures topping about 10-15 degrees above normal.

Most of the Front Range and metro Denver will be close to 60 degrees, making for another warm day in late December.

Forecast highs on Thursday across Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Tracking Christmas snow chances

The chance for colder temperatures looks to arrive late on Saturday as rain showers develop and could mix with snow showers after midnight.

A period of snow (still in question) is possible on Sunday for Christmas Eve. The challenge on totals remains difficult at this time, with several factors for the incoming storm still to be resolved.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

It looks to stay chilly for Christmas Day, with highs in the 30s and maybe a flurry or two early on the holiday. The forecast dries out and sunshine returns on Tuesday with more seasonal 40-degree readings through the end of next week.