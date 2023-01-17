DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn cold and snowy Tuesday night as the next snowstorm pushes onto the Front Range.

The storm will bring totals up to 10 inches to metro Denver with slick and snowy roads from late Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Weather tonight: Snow starts Tuesday night

Snow showers will build into the Front Range through Tuesday evening with most places seeing snow develop by 8 p.m.

The heaviest snow will fall overnight into early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will fall into the low 20s overnight on the Front Range.

Weather tomorrow: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Snow showers will continue into Wednesday morning and will become lighter and more scattered midday. The snow will come to an end Wednesday afternoon.

The roads will likely be the worst for the Wednesday morning commute but will still be bad in the evening. If you don’t have to drive on Wednesday, it will be best to stay home and off the roads.

Snowfall totals will range from 5 to 10 inches in metro Denver with closer to 6 to 12 on the Palmer Divide and Eastern Plains. Due to snow banding, parts of the plains could see higher totals than 12 inches.

The mountains will see 6 to 16 inches of snow.

Looking ahead: More chances for snow

Dry weather and sunshine will return on Thursday but with temperatures staying in the 20s and 30s for the rest of the week, the snow will take a long time to melt.

There’s another chance for snow showers on Friday and late Sunday into Monday.