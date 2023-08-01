DENVER (KDVR) — Rainfall on the last day of July was enough to make for a normal month in Denver’s weather. That few inches of rain has kept the total for the year well ahead of normal amounts. And there’s more rain to come to start the month of August, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

With more monsoon rain in the forecast, Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Latest rain totals for Denver

Weather tonight: Showers end followed by clearing skies

Showers and thunderstorms will move from west to east across Denver and the Front Range Tuesday evening. Some thunderstorms could contain heavy rain and small hail. There could be localized flooding of streets and small streams and creeks could rise if the rain hovers in one spot.

Forecast lows by Wednesday morning

Weather tomorrow: A warm day with more rain possible

We will have additional showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday across Colorado. The number of storms will be less than the previous days. There could still be some pockets of heavy rain, especially across the far eastern and northeastern plains of Colorado.

Forecast highs across Colorado on Wednesday

Looking ahead: Rain chances continue into the weekend

Rain chances will be lower to end out the work week. Temperatures will stay in the warm 80s in metro Denver. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage over the weekend thanks to a cold front. Temperatures will cool into the 70s for several days to follow.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The forecast starts to slowly dry out by early next week with even lower chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.