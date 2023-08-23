DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather forecast features another hot day in the 90s, bringing the total to only 28 days this year at 90 degrees or higher compared to an average of 46 days.

A cooldown is on the way with a good chance for much-needed moisture across the state, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Possible rain totals by Sunday night from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Scattered mountain storms

A few showers and thunderstorms will move from south to north across the Colorado mountains through the evening before ending for the night. There is a low chance that one or two of those storms could slide down the foothills.

There is a remote chance that a storm could make it out across the northern border with Wyoming late tonight. Temperatures will be mild in Denver with readings in the 60s. It’ll be cooler in the mountains where overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Overnight lows by Thursday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Storms back in the forecast

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will return to the Colorado mountains and the western half of the state on Thursday. Temperatures in those areas will only reach the 70s and 80s.

As for the eastern half of the state, including Denver and the Front Range, there will be one last day in the 90s. There is a low chance of a few showers and thunderstorms that may form late in the day over the Eastern Plains.

Forecast highs on Thursday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Soggy weekend outlook

The best chance for rain arrives on Friday and lasts through the weekend. Showers could form early on Friday, but the highest chance for showers will be in the evening and into early Saturday.

There may be a lull in the rain for a few hours on Saturday before more showers and thunderstorms return in the afternoon and evening. Sunday has a lower chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Temperatures will cool for several days thanks to the increased chance for rain across metro Denver and the Front Range.

A few storms will still be possible on Monday before things dry out and slowly warm back into the upper 80s, which is seasonal for this time of year in Denver.