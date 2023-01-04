DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will heat up to the 40s on Thursday for the first time in a few days.

The mountains will see another round of snow late Thursday night into Friday.

Weather tonight: Clear skies

Mountain snowfall will come to an end Wednesday afternoon with clearing skies for the rest of the weekend.

Clear skies will stay on the Front Range Wednesday night with low temperatures falling into the teens.

Weather tomorrow: Warmer temps

Temperatures will heat up to the low 40s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Scattered snow showers will move into the mountains Thursday night. Roads will be slick and snow covered by late Thursday night.

Looking ahead: Dry weekend ahead

Temperatures will hit the 40s again on Friday with a 10% chance for an isolated snow showers.

The mountains will see more snow showers throughout Friday with 2 to 8 inches of snowfall accumulation by Friday night.

Dry weather will return to Colorado over the weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the 40s on the Front Range.

Temperatures could heat up to the 50s by Wednesday of next week with another 10% chance for an isolated shower.