DENVER (KDVR) – Sunshine is back for most of the day Thursday with a slight chance for flurries south of the city later in the night. Cooler temperatures are expected in the Denver weather forecast on Friday.

Weather today: Sunny, chilly

The cooler weather is here to stay, so dust off those winter jackets and gloves.

Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 40s this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast until later in the day when extra clouds arrive in the evening.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting brisk winds this afternoon between 10 to 15 mph.

Weather tonight: Southern flurries

As the sun sets Thursday night, some areas could see flurries.

Cloudy skies will be around Thursday night with some light flurries south of the metro area. Snowfall accumulations are very small, only a dusting and possibly an inch are possible in Castle Rock and Monument Hill.

Overnight lows will be chilly in the low 20s with a light wind.

Looking ahead: Below-average temperatures for the weekend

Friday brings the sunshine back into the forecast with chilly highs in the lower 40s.

Saturday looks to be the warmest day out of the next seven days, so enjoy it while you can. Temperatures will make it to the lower 50s with sunny skies.

Extra clouds push in on Sunday as highs dip to the middle 40s.

The start of the next workweek is even cooler.

High temperatures only top out in the middle to the upper 30s on Monday and Tuesday. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting some partly cloudy skies to begin the week with light winds. There is a small chance for a flurry on Tuesday.

Wednesday is back to sunny skies and cool highs in the low 40s.