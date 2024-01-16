DENVER (KDVR) — After a very cold and snowy holiday weekend, Denver and the Front Range will finally see some sunshine on Tuesday with temperatures that could reach just above freezing.

Wind chill warnings remain in effect through 11 a.m. Tuesday. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day will also remain in effect until that warning expires in the Denver weather forecast.

Pinpoint Weather: Wind chill warning on Jan. 16

Weather today: Sunny skies and above zero degrees

Sunny skies are back across all of Colorado on Tuesday, helping to warm highs to the freezing mark in the metro area.

Winds will be light through the afternoon, and the low 30s will feel nicer than the single digits and negatives the state has been dealing with for four days.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Jan. 16

Weather tonight: A few extra clouds

A few clouds will slide in as Denver heads into the overnight hours. Winds will pick up out of the southwest.

Low temperatures on Tuesday night will dip into the upper teens, bringing Denver back to seasonal lows.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Jan. 16

Looking ahead: Mountain snow, weekend warming

Partly to mainly sunny skies will be around for Wednesday afternoon with more seasonal highs in the middle 40s. Snow arrives late Wednesday in the high country and will linger through most of Thursday with a few inches of accumulation.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecast snow on Jan. 19

Thursday will have more clouds along the Front Range with just below-average highs in the lower 40s.

Friday brings in some cooler temperatures across the state with highs in the middle 30s and extra clouds.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Jan. 16

Denver kicks off the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds with seasonal highs in the middle 40s.

Sunday looks decent with more sunshine and above-average highs in the lower 50s.

Monday is another mild day with above-average highs in the lower 50s and partly sunny skies.