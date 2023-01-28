DENVER (KDVR) — An arctic airmass is making its way into eastern Colorado and Denver weather. The cold temperatures will be sticking around as we will be below freezing through Tuesday. Highs will struggle to reach the teens while overnight lows will dip into the single digits above and below zero in Pinpoint Weather Colordao’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Weather tonight: Snow showers

We are expecting light snow showers across Denver and the Front Range through the evening and overnight. Accumulation looks to be less than an inch tonight. The mountains will continue to see heavier bands of snow which will impact travelers especially over the higher passes.

Weather tomorrow: More light snow

There will be additional light snow showers early and again in the day on Sunday. Some additional accumulation of around an inch could bring the weekend totals to 1-2″ along the Front Range. While we have no travel advisories for metro Denver there could still be some slick spots across the area.

Looking ahead: ALERT DAY MONDAY

The coldest temperatures arrive Monday morning with lows below zero. There won’t be much wind, but with the bitter cold you can still have calculated wind chills (feels like) temperatures running 10 to 20 below zero. So, make sure you are prepared for the frigid conditions especially the kids while they wait for the bus.

The skies will clear allowing sunshine and dry days to return for the remainder of the week. We will finally get back to freezing Tuesday afternoon ending a long stretch below 32 degrees. The rest of the week will bring a slow warming trend which will have us back to seasonal with readings in the middle 40s.