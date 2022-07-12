DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered storms will push through Tuesday night with a risk of hail, gusty winds and lightning. Wednesday will be drier with hot afternoon temperatures.

The forecast high temperature in Denver for Wednesday is 97 degrees. There is a 10% chance for storms in the afternoon and evening, with most spots staying dry.

Storms will become more scattered on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

Sunday and Monday will be mostly dry with a 10% chance of storms both days. Temperatures will hit the mid-90s and will be running about 5 degrees above the average high temperature of 91 degrees.