DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will heat up quickly into the weekend as dry weather and sunshine return to the Front Range.

Temperatures will hit the 50s again by Sunday afternoon.

Weather tonight: Chilly temperatures

Clear skies and dry weather will stay overnight across the state. Temperatures will drop to about 12 degrees in Denver on Friday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Back to the 40s

Afternoon temperatures will hit the upper 40s in Denver on Friday with sunshine and dry conditions.

With sunny skies and temperatures well above freezing, snowfall will continue to melt across the Front Range with quickly improving road conditions.

Looking ahead: Warmer weekend

It will be a mild and dry weekend in Denver with good conditions to spend time outside. High temperatures on Saturday will climb to the upper 40s with highs hitting the low 50s by Sunday afternoon.

Monday will stay sunny and dry with high temperatures in the 50s.

The next chance for a few showers in Denver will move in on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, cooling highs to the 40s on both days.