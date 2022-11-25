DENVER (KDVR) — After a cool start to the day, sunshine is back for Friday afternoon with comfortable highs in the upper 50s. The weekend ahead also looks great with dry and mild conditions in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny skies and mild

Warmer temperatures are here for Friday afternoon as highs reach the upper 50s. Winds will be lighter through the second half of the day with abundant sunshine across the Front Range.

Pinpoint Weather: Friday forecast for Nov. 25.

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

Skies will stay clear Friday night as temperatures dip below freezing. Overnight lows will be chilly in the upper 20s, putting us a few degrees above average.

Pinpoint Weather: Friday night forecast for Nov. 25.

Looking ahead: Snow is back for Tuesday

Saturday begins the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 50s. Clouds increase through the day with a small chance for some light snow in the mountains overnight. Mountain totals will be a half inch or less.

Extra clouds linger through Sunday afternoon with highs around the low 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast for Nov. 26 and 27.

Monday starts the next workweek with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the middle 50s. Snow moves into the western half of the state late on Monday and pushes into the Front Range Monday night and through most of Tuesday.

Highs Tuesday will only be in the low 30s with snow showers during the day.

Snow totals:

Denver: 1-3 inches

Foothills: 2-6 inches

Palmer Divide: 1-3 inches

Ski areas: 4-12 inches

Pinpoint Weather: snowfall totals for Nov. 29.

Clouds will clear on Wednesday afternoon as highs are below average in the upper 30s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver for Nov. 25.

Thursday is warmer, but still below average in the middle 40s with mostly sunny skies.