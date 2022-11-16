DENVER (KDVR) — After a cool start on Wednesday, sunny skies will help to warm highs into the low 40s by the afternoon. Clouds gradually increase Wednesday night with mild lows before the snow arrives Thursday afternoon in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Warmest day this week

Wednesday delivers a break from the snow the metro saw on Tuesday and warms temperatures up before another storm moves in on Thursday.

Skies will stay mostly clear for Wednesday afternoon with a light breeze.

High temperatures will be below average in the lower 40s, but it is the warmest day of the workweek.

Pinpoint Weather: High temperature for Nov. 16.

Weather tonight: Increasing clouds, chilly temps in the teens

Clouds will build in slowly overnight Wednesday as the next weather system moves in from the north.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight temperatures for Nov. 16.

Lows will actually be cool and below average in the upper teens with light winds.

Weather tomorrow: Pinpoint Weather Day for snow Thursday

Get ready for another round of snow, multiple cities across the metro could see a couple of inches fall, according to the Pinpoint Weather team.

Thursday starts off with increasing clouds and cool temperatures. Highs only hit the 30-degree mark keeping Denver below freezing.

Snow can arrive in the early afternoon and it will come and go into the late afternoon. Stick with Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast for how the snow will impact the evening commute.

Snow becomes more consistent through the evening and into the early overnight hours. It’ll all wrap up early Friday morning with 2 to 5 inches of accumulation across the Front Range.

Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall totals across the state by Nov. 18.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect from noon Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday. It is also a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day with evening and morning commutes expected to be impacted.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisory for Nov. 17.

Looking ahead: Dry weekend with below average temps

Friday has clearing skies with chilly highs in the upper 20s and light winds. Sunshine sticks around into the start of the weekend as highs climb into the upper 30s.

Sunday is even warmer, but below average in the upper 40s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Nov. 16, in Denver.

Monday begins the holiday week with the same sunny skies and upper 40s. Tuesday is close to seasonal averages in the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.