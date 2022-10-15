DENVER (KDVR) – A cold front brought more clouds and cooler highs in the 60s on Saturday. But, sunny days ahead will allow temperatures to warm back into the pleasant 70s.

Weather today: Clouds and chilly overnight lows

We are expecting the clouds to remain in place overnight Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will be chilly with readings in the upper 30s to low 40s.

There is the possibility of some patchy frost, especially in low-lying areas along the Front Range and eastern plains of Colorado.

Weather tomorrow: Sunshine to slowly return

You will be waking up to lots of clouds across the area on Sunday. It will take until after the lunch hour for some sunshine to break through the cloud deck. More clearing will take place by late in the afternoon and into the evening.

Freeze watch for parts of northeastern Colorado from Sunday night until 9 a.m. Monday.

(Does NOT include most of metro Denver)

Temperatures will struggle to warm under the clouds with highs forecasted in the middle to upper 50s. Under clear skies Sunday night into Monday morning there is a chance of freezing temperatures to the north, south and east of Denver. Those areas are under a Freeze Watch as a result.

So, you may need to cover your sensitive plants or bring them inside and also cover your exposed sprinkler pipes.

Looking ahead: Dry and warmer weather

An area of high pressure will build across Colorado for much of next week. That will bring mainly sunny skies each day, light wind and temperatures warming through the 60s early in the week to low 70s for the remainder of the week.

Denver’s 7-day weekly planner from the Pinpoint Weather Team

The average as of this posting for Denver is around 65 degrees.

There is the possibility of a storm coming across Colorado next Sunday with a return chance for snow in the mountains and rain on the plains.