DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday starts off frosty and cold with some parts of the state falling under a frost advisory in the Denver weather forecast. The frost doesn’t stick around for long as temperatures will heat up into the mid-60s.

Weather today: Frosty before warm-up

The Pinpoint Weather team forecasts a frosty morning across some parts of the state. As the morning moves on, temperatures will warm into the mid-60s with sunny skies.

The average high in the Denver metro area for this time of year is usually 66 degrees.

The mountains will also stay sunny and dry with temperatures in the 50s.

For Thursday night, the Pinpoint Weather team forecasts clear skies with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, warm end to workweek

On Friday in Denver, the frosty mornings will be long gone. Skies will be sunny and significantly warmer in the mid-70s.

The mountains will also stay sunny and dry with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Looking down the road: Cold front, clouds

Looking ahead to your weekend, Saturday morning will start dry and clear. However, a cold front will race in by in the afternoon. Clouds will increase across the state.

Temperatures Saturday will see highs in the 60s.

On Sunday, heavy cloud cover and fog will be possible. There is also a 10% chance of a drizzle in some areas.

Highs will feel a little more like fall with cooler temperatures in the 50s across the Front Range.

Looking to the start of the next workweek, temperatures will be drier on Monday with highs in the 60s.