DENVER (KDVR) — The light snow has moved out of Denver’s weather for the rest of tonight. Snow totals were on the light side as predicted by Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Snow reports across northern Colorado

Weather tonight: Slow clearing and cold

Snow showers will still be possible across the southern areas of Colorado. For Denver and the Front Range skies will slowly clear and the wind will become light. This will lead to a cold night with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Forecast overnight low temperatures by Friday morning from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tomorrow: Sunshine returns but still a chilly day

We will have mainly sunny skies across metro Denver and the Front Range. There will be passing clouds at times. The wind will still be out of the north/northeast. That will keep temperatures on the chilly side with highs forecast in the 40s. At this time of year Denver’s average high should be closer to the upper 50s.

High temperatures for Friday across Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Milder days with limited showers

The forecast for the weekend and early next week is looking dry. Temperatures will be slowly warming back to the 50s by Monday. There will be plenty of sunshine each afternoon with only some high cloudiness at times. The wind is also looking to stay on the light side.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day Forecast from Pinpoint Weather

There will be some moisture drifting back across Colorado from the southwest by the middle of next week. This will bring snow showers back to the Colorado mountains. Temperatures along the Front Range and in Denver will be mild, so any moisture that moves into the area will fall in the form of rain showers. At this time those showers will be widely scattered meaning most places will not see rain.