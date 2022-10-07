DENVER (KDVR) – After a gloomy Friday with low clouds, drizzle and much cooler temperatures, Denver’s weather will return to pleasant fall days with sunshine and warmer temperatures arriving over the weekend.

Denver tonight: Could be a little frosty

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting skies to slowly clear from west to east allowing temperatures to dip into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight. There could be some patchy frost, especially over the northeast plains of Colorado.

The Pinpoint Weather Team forecast lows for Saturday morning 10/8/22

Denver tomorrow: Sunny and dry

Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday across metro Denver and the Front Range. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s in most locations. The average high at this time of year in Denver is around 70 degrees.

It’s going to be a nice opportunity to get up and see some of the leaves as they finish their autumn transition and begin to fall.

Looking ahead: quiet and mild conditions continue

The overall weather pattern looks to keep us on the dry side through the end of next week. The only chance for moisture is on Wednesday with an isolated chance. Temperatures will be in the warm 70s to start the week and cool into the 60s for the end of it.