DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says skies will be sunny on Wednesday with slightly cooler high temperatures in the low 70s across the Front Range.

Weather today: Gusty afternoon winds

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said it will be windy this afternoon with gusts between 15-25 mph.

The mountains will stay sunny and dry with highs in the 50s. Expect gusty wind above tree line at 25-50 mph.

Skies will clear tonight with frosty temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 30s in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

Weather tomorrow: Temperatures will be even cooler

Thursday will be another sunny, dry day in Denver and across the Front Range. High temperatures will run five degrees cooler with highs dropping into the upper 60s.

Weekend cold front on the way

A cold front races in Saturday. We start sunny then clouds increase for the afternoon and night. Highs will drop into the low 60s.

On Sunday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with fog possible early. Highs will be around 60 degrees with cooler over night lows dipping into the mid-30s.