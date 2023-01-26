DENVER (KDVR) — Denver and most of Colorado will see sunny skies Thursday afternoon with below-average highs in the middle 30s in the Denver weather forecast. Snow arrives later this afternoon in the northern mountains with winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories going into effect at 5 p.m. and lasting through 5 p.m. Saturday.

Weather today: Sunny but still cool

Skies stay clear over the Front Range Thursday with below-average highs in the lower to middle 30s. Winds can become brisk in the afternoon with light snow starting in the northern mountains.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Jan. 26.

Weather tonight: Extra clouds

Clouds build back in Thursday night, but the clouds keep temperatures seasonal as they dip to the low 20s.

Winds will slow overnight with light snow continuing in the northern mountains.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Jan. 26.

Looking ahead: Weekend snow and a big cooldown

Friday finishes off the week with highs nearing the 40-degree mark along the Front Range.

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected with the clouds sticking around through the start of the weekend. Snow continues to fall in the northern mountains on Friday and into Saturday.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals on Jan. 28.

Snow chances arrive in the Front Range later on Saturday with cool highs around the 30-degree mark.

Accumulations in the city will be minimal to possibly an inch into Sunday morning. A big cooldown moves in on Sunday with highs struggling to get out of the upper teens with cloudy skies.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast

Light snow chances continue for the start of the workweek from overnight Sunday into Monday with little to no accumulation along the Front Range.

Highs on Monday will be cold, only making it to the middle teens with cloudy skies. Smaller chances for snow are here on Monday night with minimal accumulations by Tuesday morning.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Jan. 26.

Tuesday has pockets of sunshine with highs near 20 degrees. Wednesday has more sunshine as highs reach the middle 20s.