DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will see mostly sunny skies on Monday while snow moves into the mountains later in the afternoon. Snow will then impact the metro area and the Front Range late Monday night and through Tuesday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny and mild

Skies over Denver will be mainly sunny for Monday with a light afternoon breeze. High temperatures will be above average making it to the lower 50s.

Snow will move into the western half of the state late Monday afternoon and into the evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Sunshine and mild highs before snow on Nov. 28.

Weather tonight: Snow arrives as temperatures drop

Clouds build Monday evening with snow pushing in around midnight tonight.

Light snow lingers and gets slightly heavier before sunrise Tuesday as temperatures fall through the 20s.

Pinpoint Weather: Monday night’s forecast with snow arriving.

Weather tomorrow: Pinpoint Weather Day for snow impacts

Snow will mostly wrap up by mid-morning with light snow through the early afternoon on Tuesday.

Travel will be impacted Tuesday morning so, the Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Highs hover in the lower to middle 20s on Tuesday with a light breeze.

A look at the Pinpoint Weather futurecast at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Pinpoint Weather team forecasts the following snowfall totals by Tuesday afternoon:

Denver metro: 2 to 4 inches

Fort Collins: 3 to 6 inches

Palmer Divide: 1 to 4 inches

Foothills: 3to 8 inches

Mountains: 5 to 12 inches or more

Colorado snowfall totals through Tuesday night, Nov. 28.

Lows Tuesday night will dip to the single digits with clearing skies.

Looking ahead: Temperatures warm back into the 50s

Once the snow moves out, sunshine is back for Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperatures are even warmer and just above average on Thursday afternoon.

Friday could see some light mountain snow with a light afternoon sprinkle in Denver. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-50s with extra clouds.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Nov. 28, in Denver.

The next weekend looks pleasant with highs in the lower 50s, keeping the metro a few degrees above average. Sunny skies are also expected on Saturday and Sunday.