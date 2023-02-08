DENVER (KDVR) — Denver and the Front Range will have sunny skies for most of the day Wednesday before the snow arrives after sunset. Winds will become breezy creating better snow chances in the higher elevations where snow squalls are possible.

Weather today: Late snow showers

The first half of Wednesday will be nice along the Front Range with sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 40s. Snow pushes into the higher elevations with breezy winds in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Weather tonight: Breezy with snow

Light snow sticks around Wednesday night with breezy winds between 10 and 20 mph. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and lower 20s. Snow squalls are possible in the mountains with heavier bands of snow.

Snowfall totals will be light with 1 to 3 inches in the mountains and a light dusting to an inch around the metro area.

Looking ahead: A nicer weekend with more sunshine

Most of the snow wraps up early Thursday morning with light flurries possible through noon. No additional accumulation is expected as highs are in the middle 30s. The brisk wind will linger through most of the day and make it feel cooler with cloudy skies.

Sunshine is back for Friday afternoon with lighter winds and highs in the upper 40s. Saturday is the pick of the weekend with abundant sunshine and highs in the middle 50s. Sunday is pleasant with highs in the upper 40s.

The start of next week is mild with highs in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies. The mild weather sticks around for Tuesday with highs near 50 degrees