DENVER (KDVR) —Sunshine moves back into Denver’s weather this weekend and will aid in a warming trend that will carry into the start of the workweek.

Weather today: Sunny, warmer

Saturday, clear sky will give us a cool start to the day. But, sunshine and a southerly breeze will help temperatures to climb into the mid 70s.

Weather tonight: Clear, cool

Saturday night will stay clear and dry. Low temperatures will be cool but seasonal and fall to around 50 degrees in Denver.

Looking ahead: Sunny and warmer start to the week

Sunday, sunshine and a southerly breeze will help temperatures to climb back into the lower 80s, which is just a couple degrees above normal.

More sunshine and 80s are in the forecast for the first half of the week. Then another chance for showers moves in Wednesday and Thursday.