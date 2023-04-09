DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm and sunny for the start of the workweek. A warming trend will bring us up to record levels on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weather tonight: Dry and mild

Denver will stay dry and mild overnight. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 30s with a light breeze and mostly clear sky.

Weather tomorrow:

Sunshine and warmer weather will move in on Monday. The high temperature in Denver will hit 75 degrees, which is almost 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Possible record-breaking temps

Even warmer temperatures are on the way Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days are on track to set new record highs in the 80s. The current record to beat on Tuesday is 80 degrees set in 1982. Wednesday’s record is 79 degrees set in 2018.

Thursday, there will be more clouds and breezy weather ahead of the next chance for showers, which is on track to arrive late Friday into Saturday.