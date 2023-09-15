DENVER (KDVR) — Thanks to the latest round of showers and thunderstorms, Denver weather records now show enough rain to get totals back on track for September. And Denver is still running more than 6 inches ahead for an entire year’s rain total.

Now, enjoy a great weekend that will be perfect for football.

Rocky Mountain Showdown forecast Saturday night Broncos forecast at Mile High Sunday

Weather tonight: Clearing and cool

Showers and thunderstorms will end through the evening across southern parts of the state. Skies will be clearing from north to south.

The wind will be light and it will be cool across the Eastern Plains and in metro Denver, with overnight readings in the 40s. It will be cold in the Colorado mountains, with most places in the 30s and some close to or even below freezing.

Overnight lows by Saturday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and warmer

Skies will be sunny across the state on Saturday with a light wind. It will be pleasantly warm with most places reaching the 70s.

Denver’s average high at this time of year is 80 degrees. Saturday will be just a little below that level. There will be some slightly cooler 60s in the high country.

Forecast highs on Saturday across Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Dry and warm stretch

The sunny and dry conditions continue on Sunday, allowing temperatures to reach the 80s in metro Denver. The warmer pattern will continue into the first part of next week with more 80s in the forecast for Denver and the Front Range.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

There will be a slight chance for a few showers or thunderstorms to return to the area by the end of next week. This will cool temperatures back into the middle to upper 70s for a few days.