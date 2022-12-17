DENVER (KDVR) — A dry weekend is ahead for Denver’s weather with plenty of sunshine expected both days, but cold remains in the forecast through next week and the next snow chance.

Weather today: Seasonal chill

We are just a touch warmer but still want to keep those warm layers around. Temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s through the weekend.

Looking ahead: Snow, cold return

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a cold front, which will arrive late on Wednesday.

That front will bring a chance for light snow with possible accumulation for metro Denver and the Front Range.