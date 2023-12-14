DENVER (KDVR) — After a cool and gray Thursday, sunshine and warmer temperatures return to Denver’s weather forecast for the end of the week into the weekend.

Weather tonight: Clouds clearing

Thursday night, Denver will see a few more clouds clear out as temperatures drop to the mid-20s. Watch for a few areas of patchy fog Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Sunshine, milder

Sunshine returns to the forecast by the end of the week. Friday, Denver will see sunshine help to boost high temperatures up to 50 degrees, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Warmer, sunny weekend

Sunshine and a warming trend will stick around through the weekend. On both Saturday and Sunday, highs will climb to the upper 50s, which is nearly 15 degrees above average.

The workweek will start with more sunshine and mild temperatures. Early morning lows will drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s, followed by dry conditions and highs in the 50s.