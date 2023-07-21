DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will see more sunshine and hotter temperatures heading into the weekend and the start of the upcoming workweek.

Weather tonight: Mainly clear, seasonal

Overnight, showers will wrap up and then most of the clouds will clear out as well. Temperatures will fall to 60 degrees in Denver, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, warmer

Sunshine returns for the weekend. Saturday will also start a warming trend as high temperatures climb to near 90 degrees.

Looking ahead: Weekend heat ahead of thunderstorm chances

Sunshine will help to heat temperatures back into the mid-90s on Sunday, then the upper 90s on Monday.

High temperatures will stay in the lower to mid-90s during the workweek. Tuesday, there will be more afternoon clouds and a slight chance for showers. The better chance for afternoon thunderstorms moves in Wednesday.