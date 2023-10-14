DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny, encouraging a warming trend to end the weekend and start the workweek.

Weather tonight: Mostly clear, chilly

Saturday night, Denver will stay clear and cool. Temperatures will fall down to the mid-30s, which is just a few degrees below average.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, seasonal

After a chilly start, sunshine will come out and warm temperatures on Sunday to the mid-60s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Sunny and warmer start to the workweek

More sunshine is in store for the start of the workweek alongside a warming trend. Monday, temperatures will climb from a low in the upper 30s to a high in the 70s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week. High temperatures will climb to the lower 80s, which is around 15 degrees above normal and close to the record high of 86 set in 1926.

The next big change moves in with a cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday. This front will increase wind speeds and bring in cooler air, dropping Wednesday’s highs to more seasonal levels in the 60s.